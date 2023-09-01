Daily Search Forum Recap: September 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
More volatility was spotted with the Google August 2023 core update but it should be finished soon. Google Ads has a new limited ad serving policy, like a Google Sandbox for Google Ads. Google can issue manual actions for any language. Google Business Profiles new add address autocomplete promotion. I posted a story on meta keywords, I am not joking. And I have the weekly video recap for you, I actually recorded it twice :/.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google August 2023 Core Update Volatility Continues Over Past Few Days
On August 22nd, Google released the August 2023 core update. We did not feel much of any volatility until a few days later, on August 25th. Then we had some movement on that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then it died down for a couple of days, picking up again a few days ago.
- The Google Ads Sandbox: New Limited Ad Serving Policy
Google Ads has a new policy named limited ad serving where Google needs to "get to know you"," the advertiser, before letting those ads serve at full scale. This reminds me of the Google Sandbox in organic from two decades ago but for Google Ads.
- Google Manual Actions & Penalties Are Not Just For English Sites
Google's John Mueller confirmed something that many of you probably already know, Google can penalize a site irrespective of the language it is written in. John said on X, "Manual actions and algorithm changes are independent of the native language of the authors."
- Does Google Use The Meta Keywords Tag For Rankings? No
It has been a while since I covered the keyword meta tag and for some reason the topic has come up recently, so I decided to cover it again. In short, Google Search still does not use the keyword meta tag for ranking purposes.
- Google Business Profiles Now With Add Address Autocomplete
Google added a new option to the Google Business Profile screen in web search for "add address autocomplete." This is not really a search feature but a promotion to use the Google Maps Cloud Platform to help users check out with the correct address on your e-commerce site or forms.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE Links & Expansion, August Core Update, Emailing Google Link Spam, Bing, Ads, SEO & More
This week, we continue to track the Google August 2023 core update, where we saw volatility last weekend and mid-week. Google Search Generative Experience gained links, expanded to India and Japan, added listen features...
- Google Sneaker Illustrated
Here is a cool photo I found on Reddit of someone who either posted a photo of or created the illustration of a Google style sneaker.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Drilling down to a specific page within a larger site in Search Console is always going to be a bit noisy in terms of absolute numbers. I'd focus on a significant section, if you want to use SC for this. In my experience, either GA is generally ok, or com, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Google Ads is sending out emails for Pmax Feedback Surveys with, if selected, a 60min Interview Meeting with Google. Have you got one?, Thomas Eccel on X
- Google Merchant Center content API for Shopping issues, Barry Schwartz on X
- New in #GA4 View and delete AdSense links in Google Analytics 4, Barry Schwartz on X
- Now seeing a source link to the retailer that provided the image on desktop, and in this example its not a 3D render. Really nice to see more crediting of the original source in this part of search., Brian Freiesleben on X
- Parasite SEO has taken #1 for "orthopedic shoes" with a page on sports illustrated. This site is one of the most expensive to get a sponsored post on, costing $3k+ Still, this one page is likely making around $10k-$15k/mo co, Charles Floate on X
- Technical SEO is not going away, it continues to be the foundation of everything built on the open web., John Mueller on X
- We put the rumors to rest! Find out what redirect type gives your website maximum PageRank., Google Search Central on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google introduces new Limited Ads Serving policy
- 7 Google Ads features to streamline your workflow
- Threads search is coming, but when?
- How to use ChatGPT to boost your PPC efforts
- How to build and maintain client trust in your agency
- Reddit launches AI-powered keyword research tool
- Using ChatGPT’s Advanced Data Analysis plugin for PPC
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google hit with copyright lawsuit by Danish online job-search rival, Reuters
- Google DeepMind co-founder calls for US to enforce AI standards, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Content Comparison Test, Dixon Jones
- How To Put AI To Work for Better Content Marketing, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps testing new colors that look a lot like Apple Maps, 9to5Google
- New: Discover an area through videos in the Explore tab on Google Maps, Local Guides Connect
- Why the &*$@ Does This Storage Business Rank For Restaurant Queries?, Sterling Sky Inc
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro Optical Inserts pairing process revealed, AppleInsider
- Viture One XR Glasses Review: Gamer's Mixed Reality, Wired
SEO
- 3 E-commerce SEO Mistakes To Avoid, BruceClay
- Combating Thin Content: How to Identify and Fix It, Semrush
- SEO gap analysis: Outrank your competitors with data, Wix SEO Hub
- So You’ve Found JavaScript Issues in Your Site Crawl. What Now?, Screaming Frog
PPC
Other Search
- Teaching with AI, OpenAI
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.