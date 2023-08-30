Google Ads One-Click Target ROAS Shopping Campaigns Setting

Google Ads is deprecating Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC starting in early October 2023. Google said any Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC should consider trying the one-click Target ROAS experiments for Shopping you can find in your campaign settings.

This notice was recent, so the setting seems relatively new (maybe weeks old?). Thomas Eccel noticed the setting and posted on X, "New spotted! One-click target ROAS for Standard Shopping Campaigns. Target ROAS experiments for Shopping let you test Target ROAS against your standard Shopping Campaigns using manual CPC or eCPC bidding and measure the impact."

He shared this screenshot as well:

Google's documentation explains, "Target ROAS experiments for Shopping let you test Target ROAS against your standard Shopping Campaigns using manual CPC or eCPC bidding and measure the impact. The experiment splits your budget between the experiment and the original campaign, which is the most reliable way to remove any bias and seasonality from the experiment."

Have you tried one-click Target ROAS for your shopping campaigns?

