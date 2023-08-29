Bing: We Release Search Features Globally (We Don't Discriminate)

Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, said that Bing does not release some features slower or delayed in some countries. He said they release "All countries at the same time," adding that they "don't discriminate." Sometimes there are regional differences for legal reasons but for the most part, Bing does not delay updates by region, he added.

Rafa on Twitter asked him, "Do you have any idea when it will come to Spain?"

Mikhail Parakhin responded on Twitter saying, "All countries at the same time - we don't discriminate."

He added, when I asked about Bing Search specifically, "Sometimes there are regional legal differences and such, but as much as possible we try to flight on a uniform random percentage of global traffic and ship everywhere."

Here are those tweets:

All countries at the same time - we don’t discriminate — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) August 25, 2023

Sometimes there are regional legal differences and such, but as much as possible we try to flight on a uniform random percentage of global traffic and ship everywhere. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) August 26, 2023

