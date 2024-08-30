We have been tracking the Google core update and seeing more surges and changes with those hit by the September helpful content update. I ran a survey asking how SEOs were impacted so far by the August 2024 core update, and I shared these results this morning. Google may now use your OG title for your title links in the search results. Google updates its video SEO documentation. Google also updated its organization markup documentation. Google said they generatively do not try variations of your URLs. Google said it does not count words or links on your pages. Google said bad actor traffic does not hurt your SEO. I covered how AWS blocked S3 from Googlebot and how that impacted by image traffic. Google Ads announced new shopping reports, trends, and new ad features. Google has tag diagnostics and a new consent management setup. Google Ada accidentally released an internal tools button. Google is merging booking on Google Business Profiles with Google Local Service Ads. Google Local Service Ads review links are expiring and being replaced by Google Business Profile review links. Google Business Profiles appear to be delayed. Google is testing expandable map embeds in the search results. Google Search is testing from your notifications. Google is testing a new default favicon set. Google shopping carousels are testing “more like this” buttons. And Yelp sued Google, it is getting spicy. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

