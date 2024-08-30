Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll Results

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:51 am 9 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Core Update

Earlier this week, I posted polls across numerous sites, asking SEOs how they were impacted by the last Google August 2024 core update - knowing the update is not done rolling out yet. Overall, most said their rankings and traffic from Google Search are down but honestly, it is a pretty even distribution of responses.

I understand that this does not get nuanced, asking if they were hit by the September update, or the last core update, how they were impacted by this one relative to that one. I understand it doesn't dig deeper into what percentage increase/decrease they saw. It doesn't ask for proof. I kept it simple on purpose.

The breakdown when I combine all three polls that I posted, asking how you were impacted by the Google August 2024 core update were:

  • 44% said My Rankings/Traffic Are Down (total votes 1,583)
  • 27% said My Rankings/Traffic Are Up (total votes 993)
  • 29% said No Change (total votes 1,038)

Note: The numbers might not be 1000% accurate because X does not show raw counts, so I estimated a bit but it is super close.

Google August Core Update Poll

By platform:

Google August Core Update Poll2

Here are the votes per platform - in case you were wondering:

On this site:

Ser Poll

On X:

On LinkedIn:

Linkedin Poll Results

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2024

Aug 30, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Data, SEO, Google Ads Features, Yelp Sues Google & More

Aug 30, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll Results

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Store Rating Videos Reviews Of Popular Products

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Here Are Some In The Area Google Ads

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Change Bid Strategy Popup Dialog

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Store Rating Videos Reviews Of Popular Products
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Data, SEO, Google Ads Features, Yelp Sues Google & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.