Earlier this week, I posted polls across numerous sites, asking SEOs how they were impacted by the last Google August 2024 core update - knowing the update is not done rolling out yet. Overall, most said their rankings and traffic from Google Search are down but honestly, it is a pretty even distribution of responses.

I understand that this does not get nuanced, asking if they were hit by the September update, or the last core update, how they were impacted by this one relative to that one. I understand it doesn't dig deeper into what percentage increase/decrease they saw. It doesn't ask for proof. I kept it simple on purpose.

The breakdown when I combine all three polls that I posted, asking how you were impacted by the Google August 2024 core update were:

44% said My Rankings/Traffic Are Down (total votes 1,583)

27% said My Rankings/Traffic Are Up (total votes 993)

29% said No Change (total votes 1,038)

Note: The numbers might not be 1000% accurate because X does not show raw counts, so I estimated a bit but it is super close.

By platform:

Here are the votes per platform - in case you were wondering:

On this site:

On X:

POLL: Impact Of The Google August 2024 Core Update — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 28, 2024

On LinkedIn:

