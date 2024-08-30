Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I posted the poll results for the Google August 2024 core update, most are down but not all. Google Shopping is testing a carousel for "more like this." Google Ads has a "change bid strategy" popup. Google Store rating reviews for popular product videos are now being tested. Google Ads has a "here are some in the area" interface. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll Results
Earlier this week, I posted polls across numerous sites, asking SEOs how they were impacted by the last Google August 2024 core update - knowing the update is not done rolling out yet. Overall, most said their rankings and traffic from Google Search are down but honestly, it is a pretty even distribution of responses.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Data, SEO, Google Ads Features, Yelp Sues Google & More
We have been tracking the Google core update and seeing more surges and changes with those hit by the September helpful content update. I ran a survey asking how SEOs were impacted so far by the August 2024 core update...
-
Google Ads Change Bid Strategy Popup Dialog
Some advertisers see Google Ads show this request dialog popup asking them to change their bid strategies. This shows in the Google Ads advertiser console, which asks the advertiser to change their bid strategy from one option to another.
-
Google Shopping Carousel More Like This Button
Google Search is showing the shopping results but now shows "more like this" buttons under the products it shows for some carousel groupings. When you click on that "more like this" button, Google will dynamically load more products like it beneath the product you clicked on.
-
Here Are Some In The Area Google Ads
Google has this ad format, I don't think it is new, but it is titled "Here are some in the area." These look like a version of Local Service Ads, but they look different.
-
Google Store Rating Videos Reviews Of Popular Products
Google is now showing video reviews in the reviews of popular products section in the Google Store ratings landing area on Google Search. Got all that?
-
Window Cleaners At Google Brazil Office
Here is a photo of a window cleaner hanging from the outside of the Google office in Brazil, taking a selfie as he and his coworker clean the windows.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Can't find your product diagnostics in Merchant Center Next? Here's…, Casey Gill on LinkedIn
- Hi, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei! Search Central Live is coming to you on Oct17 and Nov1! Join us for a whole day of Search knowledge and networking opportunity! 歡迎參加 Search Central Live Taipei 2024，享受全天, Google Search Central on X
- Yelp Sues Google For Antitrust Violations, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads adds product Categories tab
- Yelp sues Google, alleging illegal dominance of local search
- What 54 Google Ads experiments taught me about lead gen
- 6 steps to AI-driven budgeting and forecasting for digital marketing
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- A new data center in Latin America, Google Blog
- Apple Is in Talks to Invest in OpenAI, Wall Street Journal
- Nvidia Has Held Discussions About Joining OpenAI’s Funding Round, Bloomberg
- OpenAI says ChatGPT usage has doubled in the last year, Axios
Links & Content Marketing
- I Disavowed "Toxic Backlinks": Here's What Happened, Ahrefs
- The SEO Power of Authorship - On Site and in Backlinks, Internet Marketing Ninjas Blog
- AI-Assisted Search Will Change the Pay-To-Play Games for Marketers, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Business Listing Phone Call Scam 888-397-6841, Bill Hartzer
- Yelp v. Google, SEO Challenges, Section 230's New Crack, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
- 5 ways Gemini can help students study smarter, Google Blog
- Google’s custom AI chatbots have arrived, The Verge
- How to type to Siri on iOS 18 and why it's made me use it more, iMore
SEO
- How we use the Wix Studio CMS for E-E-A-T and content management, Wix SEO Hub
- SEO Experts Debate the Good, Bad, and Ugly of AI Content, WebProNews
- The Sites Dominating Google's Top Stories SERP Feature in 2024, Detailed
- What Is Generative AI SEO and How Does Gen AI Affect SEO Long Term?, Foundation Inc
PPC
- Small and medium businesses can achieve transformative growth this holiday season, Microsoft Advertising
- Why Advertisers Need to Take the Leap On YouTube’s 3-Pronged Approach, PPC Hero
- Conversion Metrics For PMAX Assets, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Gmail users on Android can now chat with Gemini about their emails, TechCrunch
- What Matters in a Measure? A Perspective from Large-Scale Search Evaluation, Microsoft Research
Other Search
- Google and Others Are Developing AI That Can Hear Signs of Sickness, Bloomberg
- Major Sites Are Saying No to Apple’s AI Scraping, Wired
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.