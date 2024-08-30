Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the poll results for the Google August 2024 core update, most are down but not all. Google Shopping is testing a carousel for "more like this." Google Ads has a "change bid strategy" popup. Google Store rating reviews for popular product videos are now being tested. Google Ads has a "here are some in the area" interface. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

