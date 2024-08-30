Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the poll results for the Google August 2024 core update, most are down but not all. Google Shopping is testing a carousel for "more like this." Google Ads has a "change bid strategy" popup. Google Store rating reviews for popular product videos are now being tested. Google Ads has a "here are some in the area" interface. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll Results
    Earlier this week, I posted polls across numerous sites, asking SEOs how they were impacted by the last Google August 2024 core update - knowing the update is not done rolling out yet. Overall, most said their rankings and traffic from Google Search are down but honestly, it is a pretty even distribution of responses.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Data, SEO, Google Ads Features, Yelp Sues Google & More
    We have been tracking the Google core update and seeing more surges and changes with those hit by the September helpful content update. I ran a survey asking how SEOs were impacted so far by the August 2024 core update...
  • Google Ads Change Bid Strategy Popup Dialog
    Some advertisers see Google Ads show this request dialog popup asking them to change their bid strategies. This shows in the Google Ads advertiser console, which asks the advertiser to change their bid strategy from one option to another.
  • Google Shopping Carousel More Like This Button
    Google Search is showing the shopping results but now shows "more like this" buttons under the products it shows for some carousel groupings. When you click on that "more like this" button, Google will dynamically load more products like it beneath the product you clicked on.
  • Here Are Some In The Area Google Ads
    Google has this ad format, I don't think it is new, but it is titled "Here are some in the area." These look like a version of Local Service Ads, but they look different.
  • Google Store Rating Videos Reviews Of Popular Products
    Google is now showing video reviews in the reviews of popular products section in the Google Store ratings landing area on Google Search. Got all that?
  • Window Cleaners At Google Brazil Office
    Here is a photo of a window cleaner hanging from the outside of the Google office in Brazil, taking a selfie as he and his coworker clean the windows.

