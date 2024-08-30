Google Search is showing the shopping results but now shows "more like this" buttons under the products it shows for some carousel groupings. When you click on that "more like this" button, Google will dynamically load more products like it beneath the product you clicked on.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who wrote on X, "Google added "More Like This Buttons" to the fast pick-up or delivery search boxes; when you click on this, it shows the Based on your likes product" carousel."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image showing the button:

After you click the button it loads this:

