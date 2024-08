Google Search is testing new designs for the default favicons it shows in the search results. This is when Google is not showing the site's favicon or the site does not have a favicon, Google will show this default favicon.

Here are the ones you are probably use to seeing in Google Search:

And here are the new ones - an arrow up and a clip icon:

I spotted this via Gagan Ghotra on X.

Which do you like the best?

Forum discussion at X.