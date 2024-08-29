Tag Diagnostics & New Consent Management Setup In Google

Aug 29, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics

Google announced what it is calling "strengthen your first-party data strategy with new tools." These new tools are Tag Diagnostics and a new consent management setup within Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Tag Manager.

Tag Diagnostics

Here you can find notifications about potential measurement setup issues and how to fix them, such as:

  • If you need a conversion linker tag to connect your ad data to on-site conversion actions.
  • Where the Google Tag is missing on your site/pages.
  • If your Google Tag event and configuration commands are out of order

This gives you an at-a-glance view of your account health, alerting you to potential issues impacting your measurement and offering guidance on how to fix them. We are making it easier than ever to view your measurement readiness in one place, so you can better build and activate your first-party data, Google explained.

This is available now in all accounts globally.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Tag Diagnostics

Consent Management Setup

Google is launching a streamlined solution that integrates with many of Google's CMP Partners to streamline your consent banner and consent mode deployment. This integrated CMP setup streamlines consent banner creation and consent mode implementation directly within the Google tag user interface inside of Google Ads, Google Analytics, and Google Tag Manager, reducing friction and complexity.

The new integrated CMP setup provides:

  • In-Product Guidance: Clear instructions tailored to your specific setup.
  • CMP Integration: Seamlessly connect with a variety of CMP providers (listed below) or use our guided options.
  • Simplified Banner Installation: Implement your chosen banner manually or directly within the Google Tag Manager interface with a few clicks.

Fully-integrated CMPs are available from the following launch partners:

  • Cookiebot by Usercentrics
  • iubenda
  • Usercentrics

This is rolling out to all accounts globally over the next few weeks.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2024

Aug 30, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google August Core Update Data, SEO, Google Ads Features, Yelp Sues Google & More

Aug 30, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Impact Poll Results

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Store Rating Videos Reviews Of Popular Products

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Here Are Some In The Area Google Ads

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Change Bid Strategy Popup Dialog

Aug 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Yelp Sues Google Over Unfair Advantage In Local Search
Next Story: Google: We Don't Count Words Or Links On Your Blog Posts

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.