Google is now testing a new user experience for maps in the Google Search local panel section. Normally when you click on the map in the local knowledge panel, you are taken into Google Maps. Now, Google is testing expanding the maps while you stay on the Google Search results page.

This was spotted by moto-k on X, who wrote "After displaying the Knowledge Panel, clicking the map now opens it within search instead of Google Maps. Nearby places show info in a new UI, and reviews from other sites are visible." "There's also a bug when writing a review," Moto added.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

I cannot replicate this but here is the full video:

