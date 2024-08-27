Google Local Panel Maps Tests Expanding In Search Results

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Phone

Google is now testing a new user experience for maps in the Google Search local panel section. Normally when you click on the map in the local knowledge panel, you are taken into Google Maps. Now, Google is testing expanding the maps while you stay on the Google Search results page.

This was spotted by moto-k on X, who wrote "After displaying the Knowledge Panel, clicking the map now opens it within search instead of Google Maps. Nearby places show info in a new UI, and reviews from other sites are visible." "There's also a bug when writing a review," Moto added.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Local Panel Map Click

I cannot replicate this but here is the full video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2024

Aug 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

AWS S3 Blocked Googlebot From My Image URLs - Here Is My Recovery

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Maps Tests Expanding In Search Results

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Organization Markup Search Docs To Clarify Logo & Other Usage

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Generally Don't Try Variations Of URLs

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Get Your Login Page As A Sitelink In Google Search Results

Aug 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Updates Organization Markup Search Docs To Clarify Logo & Other Usage
Next Story: AWS S3 Blocked Googlebot From My Image URLs - Here Is My Recovery

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.