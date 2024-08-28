Google Ads announced a number of updates yesterday, across new reporting, shopping tools and more ad features, including, of course, AI ad features. "To help retailers maximize success and stay nimble in this year’s shorter holiday shopping season, today at our annual Think Retail event we shared some new updates to Google tools," Google wrote.

The new shopping trends reports can help Google Merchant Center users and advertisers explore shopping trends relevant to their product inventory, helping retailers discover on viral moments for that their shoppers may care about and make sure product descriptions use the terms to meet their shoppers where they are.

Here are those new reports:

These show popular shopping queries, ranked by popularity and organized by topic and product.

Also, in Merchant Center there is this generative AI-powered insight summaries at the top of the analytics tab. We saw this with Google Ads AI summaries before, but now with Merchant Center, these will show summaries of recent product performance.

Here is what that looks like:

Also, Google will show answers specific questions using AI about your product data with new custom reports. With a simple description of the data analysis you’d like to review — like, “show me the performance of my best-selling dresses” — Google will produce a custom data set with the answers you care about. This tool uses generative AI to translate a user’s request into a custom report that highlights their own performance data.

Here is what that looks like:

In addition to the above, Google also added new Google Ads capabilities such as automated onboarding process allows Google to automatically sync in-store availability from your website and integrate it into your Merchant Center account. And with pickup later for local inventory ads, you can convert local shopping intent into store sales and foot traffic. Now available in beta, new profit goals can also help merchants better understand their ads performance and drive more optimizations in their campaigns. And brand exclusions can now be customized at the format-level to exclude branded queries specifically for either Search or Shopping ads within Performance Max for more granular control.

There are even more details over here.

Forum discussion at X.