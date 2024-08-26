Google Business Profile Appeals Delayed Over 7 Days

Google is a bit delayed with its appeal process for Google Business Profiles. Appeals are now taking seven days or longer, some are saying about 15 days, which is much longer than normal. A typical wait time to hear back on an appeal is three to five days.

There are a lot of complaints in the Google forums about the delays.

Sherry Bonelli, Google Business Profile Diamond Product Expert, posted about the delays in the Google Business Profiles Help Forums. Sherry wrote, You need to wait until you receive a decision from Google regarding your appeal. It's taking longer than normal and can take longer than 7 days. Please be patient."

Ayman Ali posted on X that the process is taking most businesses about 15 days, not 7 sevens.

So, if you are waiting to hear back about a Google Business Profile appeal, it might take just a bit longer than you are used to.

Here are some of the complaint threads:

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help Forums and X.

 

