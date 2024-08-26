Google is a bit delayed with its appeal process for Google Business Profiles. Appeals are now taking seven days or longer, some are saying about 15 days, which is much longer than normal. A typical wait time to hear back on an appeal is three to five days.

There are a lot of complaints in the Google forums about the delays.

Sherry Bonelli, Google Business Profile Diamond Product Expert, posted about the delays in the Google Business Profiles Help Forums. Sherry wrote, You need to wait until you receive a decision from Google regarding your appeal. It's taking longer than normal and can take longer than 7 days. Please be patient."

Ayman Ali posted on X that the process is taking most businesses about 15 days, not 7 sevens.

Google Business Profile Appeals are taking longer than normal.



its taking more than 7 days

But Most of them are waiting from more than 15 days



I Feel Very heavy backlog behind the scenes



source -https://t.co/ZRMtM21sv9@rustybrick — Ayman Ali (@ayman_ali09) August 23, 2024

So, if you are waiting to hear back about a Google Business Profile appeal, it might take just a bit longer than you are used to.

Here are some of the complaint threads:

hey @rustybrick



Now there is no way to escalate issues from GBP Forum due to backlogged



Source - https://t.co/lKeVVZGMPR pic.twitter.com/oUPwRb2rt9 — Ayman Ali (@ayman_ali09) August 25, 2024

