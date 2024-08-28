Google Ads Accidentally Releases Internal Tools

Tons of Google Ads advertisers are noticing a new button available in the Google Ads advertiser interface named "internal tools." There is a lock icon for the internal tools button and when you click on it, it has the headline "audience builder."

Audience builder is not new, there is a help document on it that says:

The Audience builder allows you to easily and effectively create reusable audiences with focused segments, demographic targeting, and exclusions.

But the "internal tools" button is new and is likely a bug, it should not be showing. Here is a screenshot of it from Tanaka Hiroki on X:

Google Ads Internal Tools Button

Many are seeing this:

This "internal tools" button must be a bug and should not be visible to advertisers.

Forum discussion at X.

 

