Tons of Google Ads advertisers are noticing a new button available in the Google Ads advertiser interface named "internal tools." There is a lock icon for the internal tools button and when you click on it, it has the headline "audience builder."
Audience builder is not new, there is a help document on it that says:
The Audience builder allows you to easily and effectively create reusable audiences with focused segments, demographic targeting, and exclusions.
But the "internal tools" button is new and is likely a bug, it should not be showing. Here is a screenshot of it from Tanaka Hiroki on X:
Many are seeing this:
Err, what?— Mark Tillison (@Tillison) August 28, 2024
Did @GoogleAds publish something accidentally or is this broken @adsliaison @rustybrick ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JR9eF7g7cY
Breaking: Google Ads Offers New Internal Tools to a Select Group of Zero Users #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/zuCObrKWSE— Nitish Dhir (@ppcnitish) August 28, 2024
is this new? when i click it nothing happens. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/G6uYhnMnBA— Jamie (@JamieDigitall) August 28, 2024
#ppcchat Looks like we have a new glitch in de UI 😅 pic.twitter.com/VRk0j9xekH— Alfred Simon (@AlfredSimon) August 28, 2024
@adsliaison— Tanaka Hiroki (@hyroki1980) August 28, 2024
The “Internal tools” section has appeared in Google Ads, and a tool called “Audience builder” has started to be offered, but nothing is displayed when I click on it. What can I do with this?#PPCChat pic.twitter.com/iuMVRg6xKo
This "internal tools" button must be a bug and should not be visible to advertisers.
