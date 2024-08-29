Google Search Tests From Your Notifications Box

Google Search seems to be testing a new search box that is titled "from your notifications." I assume this works for Android devices only, where Google Search can detect the Android notifications, and show them when the query may be relevant to the notification?

This was spotted by Deepak Yadav who shared a screenshot of this on X. It shows a query on his Android device for a transparency report of some kind, and then a notification that is related to that. This notification comes from X.

Here is the screenshot:

Google Search From Your Notifications

He is using Android and told me he has no plugins enabled.

More examples:

I have never seen this feature before in Google Search, have you?

Forum discussion at X.

 

