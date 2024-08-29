Google Merging Booking On Google Business Profiles & Local Services Ads

Google Hotel Reception

Google emailed some local businesses saying it will begin "unifying" booking on Google Business Profiles (GBP) and Local Services Ads (LSA). Google said this will create a "more seamless experience for your clients and their customers."

The email was posted by Ben Fisher on X and it explained more, explaining that some integration partners will migrate in the next couple of weeks, while others do not have a specific timeline yet.

Here is what this means:

  • Already using LSA booking: No changes are needed. They can continue to manage bookings as they do today with LSA. The legacy booking feature with time slots will be replaced by the seamless booking experience you see on GBP
  • GBP booking enabled, not LSA: If they use Service Titan or Jobber, bookings from Local Services ads will be automatically enabled in two weeks. They can opt out in LSA settings if desired. I have included a list of your CIDs in this email.
  • Different booking partners for LSA & GBP: They will migrate to the GBP's booking partner for a unified experience.

Here is the timeline by integration partner:

  • Jobber & Service Titan integration: Next 1-2 weeks
  • Other partners: Migration over the coming months

Here are the benefits according to Google:

  • Simplified booking management: All bookings, whether from GBP or LSA, will now be handled through the same booking partner that is linked in the GBP profile. This means less hassle for your clients and a centralized view of their appointments.
  • Increased booking opportunities: Clients who were previously only using GBP booking can now automatically tap into LSA bookings, allowing them to reach more customers.
  • Consistent customer experience: By using the same booking partner across platforms, customers will enjoy a familiar and smooth booking process, no matter where they find your clients.

Here is the email:

Google Booking Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

