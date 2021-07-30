Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Link Spam Update, How Google Ranks Features & Alphabet / Microsoft Revenues

I am sorry for the random static issues, I kept touching the wireless mic by accident. On Monday, Google pushed out a new algorithm update the company called the link spam update. Before that, we saw some movement and ranking changes over the weekend but then it remained quiet, even after the link spam update until Thursday where we saw more fluctuations. Just one clarification, there seems to be a lot of people who think yo need to switch your nofollowed links to rel sponsored, you do not need to do that. Gary Illyes from Google explained how Google ranks features or vertical search results within the main search results, it was interesting to hear. Google clarified that when it comes to FAQ schema, it is okay to be in expandable areas of the page. Google also changed its fact check guidelines saying only one ClaimReview per page now. Google said if pages disappear from the search results and using the submit URL feature brings it back in, then that pages is at the edge of the quality threshold. Google said localized versions of your site generally get their own signals. Google said the page experience update likely replaced the old speed signals Google uses for rankings. Google is testing indenting search results from the same domain. Bing tests an image button to load images from a search results. Google local listings can show service areas for that business. Google hotel listings added sustainability and eco certification attributes. Apple Places relaunched from Apple Maps Connect. Google Ads is removing the old target CPA and target ROAS bid strategies. Google Ads added new surcharges for some international taxes and fees. Google published the new privacy sandbox timeline. Google and Microsoft both released earnings this week and they were big. Again, we lost another member of our industry at an age way too young, Erik Stafford passed away. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

