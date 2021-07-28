Alphabet Google vs Microsoft Bing Ad Revenues - Earnings Reports

Both Alphabet, Google's parent company and Microsoft, Bing's parent company, released earnings last night. Both companies reported significant increases in ad revenue from search and other areas from last year to this year.

Google had a 69% increase year over year from $29.8 billion to $50.4 billion in the Google Advertising column of the earnings statement. Overall, Alphabet has reported revenues of $61.9 billion, up 62% Year-on-Year, on an operating income $19.3 billion, up 31% year-on-year.

Microsoft reported a 53% increase year over year with an increase in $737 million for its search advertising business. Microsoft wrote "Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 53% (up 49% in constant currency)." It added "Search advertising revenue increased $737 million or 46%. Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 53% driven by higher revenue per search, on a low prior year comparable."

Advertisers are spending money with these companies, more and more of their money...

