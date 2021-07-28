Google Ads Imposes New Surcharges To Cover International Taxes & Fees

Google Ads emailed a bunch of advertisers yesterday morning about new surcharges to be added to your Google Ads bills for ads served in certain countries. Google has been doing this for some time but Google added a slew of new countries to the list that it will start taking on 2% to 5% in surcharges as of October 2, 2021.

Google said "these surcharges are being added to cover a portion of the costs associated with complying with digital services tax legislation in these jurisdictions."

Here is a screenshot of the email that was sent to me that reads: "As of 1 October 2021, we will include a surcharge to your invoices or statements for ads that are purchased through Google Ads and for YouTube placements purchased on reservations basis, and that are served in the following specific jurisdictions."

Google links to this help document with more information.

PPCGreg does not seem happy about these chages:

this isn't the point of these taxes. they're not supposed to be passed on to the consumers. #ppcchat WHEN these come to the US, legislators need to ensure there's specific wording specifically to prevent this. pic.twitter.com/7Kijb9uhSC — Greg (@PPCGreg) July 27, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.