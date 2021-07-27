Bing Search With Images From This Search Result Button

Bing has a search feature that lets searchers see relevant images from a search result for a specific query. There is an "images" button next to the search result snippet, that when you click on it, it pops up a carousel of relevant images from that site.

Need For Gaming spotted this and shared it with me on Twitter - I can replicate this, so I guess this is a feature and not a test. Here is a screenshot that you can click to enlarge:

You might be able to see it yourself for the search query on Bing [roblox promo codes].

I kind of like it...

Forum discussion at Twitter.