Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2021

Jul 30, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Gary Illyes described how Google ranks its own search features (images, videos, news, featured snippets) in the main search results - auctions and click data is involved. Martin Splitt from Google spoke about Web Workers and WebAssembly in regards to Google Search. Google can crawl non-HTTPS URLs, kind of basic. Sadly, we lost another member of our community, Erik Stafford. I also posted the weekly video, sorry for the static. Have a good and safe weekend.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • How Google Ranks News, Videos, Images, Featured Snippets & Other Features
    Google's Gary Illyes described in the latest podcast how Google ranks features or universal results in the overall Google search results user interface. In short, each feature (i.e. news, videos, images, featured snippets, etc) bids for a desired position in the result, they request position X and bid for it. Google's overall search engine that decides where it should go based on several factors.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Link Spam Update, How Google Ranks Features & Alphabet / Microsoft Revenues
    I am sorry for the random static issues, I kept touching the wireless mic by accident. On Monday, Google pushed out a new algorithm update the company called the link spam update...
  • Yes, Google Crawls Non-HTTPS URLs
    We know Google said that Google can index and rank non-HTTPS URLs and content. And yes, that means Google can also crawl non HTTPS URLs. Google's John Mueller actually confirmed on Twitter that yes, Google does crawl non HTTPS URLs.
  • Google On Web Workers / WebAssembly & Google Search
    Another super interesting and totally geeky aspect to the latest Search Off The Record podcast was Martin Splitt of Google giving a master class on Web Workers and WebAssembly. Specifically how they work and how Google Search thinks about them.
  • Industry Mourns The Loss Of Erik Stafford - A Brilliant Mind & Personality
    It is beyond words to have to write about the loss of Erik Stafford, who passed away suddenly this past week. Erik was only 48 years old, and leaves behind a wife and children. To many, he was not just a brilliant marketer and creative director but also a really good and caring friend.
  • Google Light Up Wall
    Google does fun things with some of their walls and here is one that has these dots/holes or maybe pixels that glow and light up. If you zoom out on the photo, you will see it makes up the Google logo

