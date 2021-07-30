Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Gary Illyes described how Google ranks its own search features (images, videos, news, featured snippets) in the main search results - auctions and click data is involved. Martin Splitt from Google spoke about Web Workers and WebAssembly in regards to Google Search. Google can crawl non-HTTPS URLs, kind of basic. Sadly, we lost another member of our community, Erik Stafford. I also posted the weekly video, sorry for the static. Have a good and safe weekend.

Google Maps Gains Home Screen Widgets on iPhone, MacRumors

MX Player boosts organic traffic 300x by maximizing video discoverability on Google, Google

