Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2021

Google's Gary Illyes described how Google ranks its own search features (images, videos, news, featured snippets) in the main search results - auctions and click data is involved. Martin Splitt from Google spoke about Web Workers and WebAssembly in regards to Google Search. Google can crawl non-HTTPS URLs, kind of basic. Sadly, we lost another member of our community, Erik Stafford. I also posted the weekly video, sorry for the static. Have a good and safe weekend.
- How Google Ranks News, Videos, Images, Featured Snippets & Other Features
Google's Gary Illyes described in the latest podcast how Google ranks features or universal results in the overall Google search results user interface. In short, each feature (i.e. news, videos, images, featured snippets, etc) bids for a desired position in the result, they request position X and bid for it. Google's overall search engine that decides where it should go based on several factors.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Link Spam Update, How Google Ranks Features & Alphabet / Microsoft Revenues
I am sorry for the random static issues, I kept touching the wireless mic by accident. On Monday, Google pushed out a new algorithm update the company called the link spam update...
- Yes, Google Crawls Non-HTTPS URLs
We know Google said that Google can index and rank non-HTTPS URLs and content. And yes, that means Google can also crawl non HTTPS URLs. Google's John Mueller actually confirmed on Twitter that yes, Google does crawl non HTTPS URLs.
- Google On Web Workers / WebAssembly & Google Search
Another super interesting and totally geeky aspect to the latest Search Off The Record podcast was Martin Splitt of Google giving a master class on Web Workers and WebAssembly. Specifically how they work and how Google Search thinks about them.
- Industry Mourns The Loss Of Erik Stafford - A Brilliant Mind & Personality
It is beyond words to have to write about the loss of Erik Stafford, who passed away suddenly this past week. Erik was only 48 years old, and leaves behind a wife and children. To many, he was not just a brilliant marketer and creative director but also a really good and caring friend.
- Google Light Up Wall
Google does fun things with some of their walls and here is one that has these dots/holes or maybe pixels that glow and light up. If you zoom out on the photo, you will see it makes up the Google logo
- I wouldn't expect anything special from the link from the search results... Regarding videos in general, our recommendation is to have at most 1 primary video per page, but you can put the same video on multi, John Mueller on Twitter
- Facebook Q2 2021 Up 56pct to $29.08 bln, WebmasterWorld
- I don't think that should happen, afaik it's either just based on the account, or account+domain. We need to regularly reverify for confirmation so it shouldn't have a time component., John Mueller on Twitter
- People talk about "the algorithm" as a singular thing with a particular behavior. We have a strong tendency to model a system with complex behavior as something singular that acts with intentionality. But to make these system, Lea Kissner on Twitter
- Personal News! Tomorrow is my last day at @Moz! It's been a wild couple of years, with some wins and some frustrations, all against the backdrop of a pandemic. I've met some great people, and am proud to have been a steward of, Rob Ousbey on Twitter
- Google Security Update to Drive, WebmasterWorld
- How long for Google to Index a New Website, WebmasterWorld
