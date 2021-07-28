Apple Places: Manage Your Business Listings In Apple Maps

Apple seems to have relaunched what as known as Apple Maps Connect to Apple Places. Apple Maps Connect launched in 2014 but as of this past Friday, I am told, Apple rebranded it to Apple Places and Apple Business Register.

Andy Simpson posted about this on Twitter the other day after hearing about the change, I think from Ben Fisher.

You can access this at register.apple.com/placesonmaps and you should, you should search for your business and claim it. The thing is, I thought I did in 2014 with Apple Maps Connect, but it said my business listing was not claimed, so I claimed it again.

Here is the home page where you can search for your business name (click on any of the images below to enlarge):

This is what it looks like when you need to "verify ownership":

After you verify, it is not immediate, even thought it says it would be through a phone verification process. You still need to wait, Apple wrote "the Apple Business Register support team is reviewing your information. This can take up to 5 business days."

Then it sits in a queue until it is reviewed:

So go claim your business at register.apple.com/placesonmaps even if you did originally at Apple Maps Connect.

Forum discussion at Twitter.