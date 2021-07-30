Industry Mourns The Loss Of Erik Stafford - A Brilliant Mind & Personality

It is beyond words to have to write about the loss of Erik Stafford, who passed away suddenly this past week. Erik was only 48 years old, and leaves behind a wife and children. To many, he was not just a brilliant marketer and creative director but also a really good and caring friend.

Erik Stafford was the Creative Director at aimClear, who also was well known for his speaking slots at PubCon and other conferences. He made tons and tons of friends out of his colleagues and coworkers. From his aimClear bio "Erik met his wife Wendy on a blind date in college, and is still happily married 21 years later. Together, Erik and Wendy have co-created two amazingly wonderful (and occasionally infuriating) children named Rowan and Evan. Erik and his family live in the small town of Cape Coral, Florida. When he’s not working, he can usually be found floating in his pool, reading, journaling, or ensconced in his kitchen perfecting various ethnic dishes."

There is a GoFundMe page you can donate to help support the family - please be generous.

The folks at aimClear wrote "With shattered hearts, we share devastating news that our Creative Director, Erik D Stafford has passed away." aimClear closed yesterday to take the "time to grieve within our family," the company said.

Here are some public tweets and messages from those who knew him:

Melissa Fach sent me this story and screenshot to post:

I first met Erik working for Isoosi, a long time ago. He was always kind, respectful and easy to talk to.

Years later he pitched to speak at Pubcon when I worked there. He was great; we spoke on the same panel and he was larger than life and so freaking smart. I told Brett we needed him all the time. I bugged him to pitch.

He was just sweet and kind and funny. Just kind of in shock. Sending you the last pic he sent me. He was just a joy all the time and someone you could go to for anything. I pray for his family and I know he is making God laugh in Heaven.

Doc Sheldon sent this story:

Erik - you'll be missed by many.

I didn't know Erik as well as I'd have liked. I first met him when Ammon invited me to attend an Isoosi session, and Erik's personality was captivating. He was genuine and open - characteristics that always appeal. And his lively sense of humor made him a pleasure to be around.

We only chatted privately a couple of times, once when he shared his advice on how to run a successful webcast/interview. "Make your guest feel at home" was his primary message, and that makes perfect sense, because it’s what he always did. I can't imagine anyone not being at ease around him!

We've lost a treasure in Erik. His values and character benefited our industry and all who knew him. I can only imagine the sense of loss felt by his family, and my heart goes out to them.

Oh no, I'm so very sorry to hear this. Thoughts and prayers to the entire AIMCLEAR TEAM and Erik's family and friends. Heartbreaking. :( — Susan M. Staupe (@SusanStaupe) July 29, 2021

So sorry Marty, words fail — Kirk Williams 🚴 (@PPCKirk) July 29, 2021

We lost another great guy yesterday in the SEO industry. If you can, please donate something to help his family. If you met or knew Erik, you know he was funny, kind, exciting, and just fun to be around. He will be missed. https://t.co/Eesup4XJ9F — Melissa Fach 😷 (@SEOAware) July 29, 2021

So many tragic losses this summer :( https://t.co/CilcNCvhFB — Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr_pete) July 29, 2021

Very sad news indeed 😥



R.I.P. Erik https://t.co/sWtx0NQOOz — Simon Heseltine (@SimonHeseltine) July 29, 2021

This loss is devastating. I am gutted by this. Only 48. Damn. — Casey Markee (@MediaWyse) July 29, 2021

One evening I was wandering around Las Vegas looking for food and hoping to also find someone to eat with when Erik graciously invited me to join him and others for dinner at @NobuRestaurants. It ended up being one of my fondest memories of Vegas. He will be missed by many. https://t.co/CHSDDBr5T7 — Joe Hall (@joehall) July 29, 2021

I’m just so sorry for your loss, my heart breaks for all those close to Erik . One of the most amazing humans I’ve met in this industry. 💔 — Amanda Farley (@AFriedt) July 29, 2021

I’m so very sorry to see this 😔 my condolences @martyweintraub @Aimclear and Erik’s family 🙏 Rest In Peace @ErikStafford 😔 https://t.co/gXTns2L3LF — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) July 29, 2021

I'm going to miss this man so much! If you can donate I know his family would greatly appreciate the help https://t.co/3Hl6aUNoOl — Jesse McDonald 🌒🌕🌘 (@jesseseogeek) July 29, 2021

You will be so missed, Erik. https://t.co/VtPD8t4EpZ — Ashley Segura (@ashleymadhatter) July 29, 2021

Can't sum up in 280 characters how much @ErikDStafford cared for his friends. He was there for good times and right by my side for the bad ones. The universe lost one of the best humans today. And I've lost a trusted friend who helped me grow. — Kevin Doory 🏒 (@KevinDoory) July 29, 2021

Life is precious, don’t sweat the small stuff.



Heart was broken today hearing this news. Will miss you Erik! https://t.co/nDSDgLqwvr — lorenbaker (@lorenbaker) July 29, 2021

This one hurts a lot - rest in peace 💔 https://t.co/gr9owEgMgW — Navah Hopkins (@navahf) July 29, 2021

This is just horrible news. 😞 I got to know Erik pretty well two years ago, and we bonded as we worked together a lot that year. He was the kind of guy who immediately made you feel like an old, trusted friend. Thinking of his family today. 💔 https://t.co/qaIzKpCAYq — Scott Shrum (@ScottShrum) July 29, 2021

I am so sorry for your loss, Marty. I know how loved he was. Keeping you, Erik’s family and everyone at @Aimclear in my thoughts. Love you. — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) July 29, 2021

So sorry to hear Marty. Thoughts are with you, the team and his family 🙏 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) July 29, 2021

Sending my love to all his friends, family, and the Aimclear team ❤️. We spoke a few times at Pubcon, he was always very kind. — Carrie Hill 🗺️🎙️ (@CarrieHill) July 29, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and Erik's loved ones. What a loss for us all. — Keith Goode (@keithgoode) July 29, 2021

I'm very sorry for you and your team's loss, Marty. — Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) July 29, 2021

I’m just so sorry for your loss, my heart breaks for all those close to Erik . One of the most amazing humans I’ve met in this industry. 💔 — Amanda Farley (@AFriedt) July 29, 2021

Marty, words could never express my condolences to you Erik's family or, how shattered we all feel by such a loss for @Aimclear & everyone who knew him in our industry... RIP💔 — Gabriella Sannino (@SEOcopy) July 29, 2021

I still can't believe this... Erik was such an amazing friend and business professional, so sorry for your loss guys. 🙏 — Sergio Felix (@ITSergioFelix) July 29, 2021

This is heartbreaking. Erik was such a kind soul. Thoughts and prayers to all. — Kendall Bird (@simplymeK) July 29, 2021

Oh no! Definitely sad news. I met him a couple of years ago at PubCon. He was such a nice guy! My condolences. — Timothy Carter 🤙 (@TimothyCarter) July 29, 2021

RIP Erik - you will be deeply missed.

