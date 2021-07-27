Google Publishes The Privacy Sandbox Timeline

On Friday, Google published a detailed timeline for the rollout of its Privacy Sandbox. Google said this "timeline reflects when we expect new technologies will be ready to support key use cases, so that Chrome can responsibly phase out third-party cookies."

The Google Privacy Sandbox initiative, according to Google, "aims to create web technologies that both protect people’s privacy online and give companies and developers the tools to build thriving digital businesses to keep the web open and accessible to everyone."

Here is the timeline screenshot (click to enlarge):

Discussion stage: The technologies and their prototypes are discussed in forums such as GitHub or W3C groups.

Testing stage: All technologies for the use case are available for developers to test and may be refined based on results.

Ready for adoption stage: Once the development process is complete, the successful technologies are ready to be used at scale. They will be launched in Chrome and ready for scaled use across the web.

Transition period: Stage 1: APIs for each use case are available for adoption. Chrome will monitor adoption and feedback carefully before moving to next stage.

Transition period: Stage 2: Chrome will phase out support for third-party cookies over a three-month period finishing in late 2023.

Google said it will update the timeline monthly. This timeline reflects Chrome’s best estimates, as of July 2021, of the timing of the key Privacy Sandbox use cases, including the availability of origin trials, readiness at scale of the listed APIs, and ending support for third-party cookies. Dates are subject to change. Chrome will update this timeline monthly with current estimates.

