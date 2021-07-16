Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google July Core Update Done, Posts Gone From Knowledge Panels, Microsoft Advertising Video Extensions & More

Google has confirmed the July 2021 core update is “effectively complete” rolling out but what does that really mean. We saw spikes for the July core update on July 2nd and July 9th and maybe even on the 12th. Google confirmed that local results are not impacted by core updates. Posts for Google Knowledge panels, not the local panels, are going away this Tuesday. Google said you would see a positive affect from the page experience update when the pages leave the poor status on core web vitals. Google said it ignores PDFs when it comes to page experience signals. Google Search Console now debugs some AMP issues outside of Search Console. Google updated its editorial guidelines for job listing structured data. Google also added a new direct apply property for job listings schema. Google is testing a big carousel for more specific searches. Microsoft Bing has a sharable direct answer. Google local packs showing without a map box? Google My Business is listing Google phone numbers. Google MyBusiness messages can show you if the message came from a Google Post. Microsoft Advertising launched video extensions in Bing Ads. Google Ads now is easier to create sub-manager accounts. And the industry lost another young soul, Dan Bell. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

