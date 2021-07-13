Microsoft Bing Sharable Direct Answer

Did you know that Microsoft Bing lets you share some of the direct answers (or as Google calls it, featured snippets) on social or other means? Well, it is not for most direct answers but for maybe Microsoft based answers it does. It also has this neat animation in the search results as well.

You can see this yourself by searching on Bing for [search engine] and then notice the share icons at the top of this box. Here is a GIF of it in action that I made:

Also, as you can see, Microsoft is typing out "Search the web" into that search box showing you how to search on Bing. Pretty cute?

This was spotted by Praveen Sharma on Twitter. I honestly do not track Bing as closely as I track Google so I am not 100% confident this is new.

