Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2021

I posted the weekly video recap, hope you enjoy it and if you do, please subscribe on YouTube. Google Ads has a new label named "signal" that shows if optimized targeting is enabled. Google is testing a local pack without a map image and Google is also showing Google Number in addition to your business number. John Mueller from Google said forum links don't work and your job as an SEO is not to confuse search engines. Hope you all have a nice and safe weekend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google July Core Update Done, Posts Gone From Knowledge Panels, Microsoft Advertising Video Extensions & More
Google has confirmed the July 2021 core update is 'effectively complete' rolling out but what does that really mean. We saw spikes for the July core update on July 2nd and July 9th and maybe even on the 12th. Google confirmed that local results are not impacted by core updates...
- Google Ads Signal Label Indicates Optimized Targeting Is Enabled
Earlier this week, Brett Bodofsky spotted a label in the Google Ads demographics tab that said "signal." He wasn't sure what it was, and honestly, it seems no one else was either. So we asked Ginny Marvin of Google what it means and she said "it indicates optimized targeting is enabled."
- Google: Forum Links Do Not Work For SEO
Google's John Mueller again said that dropping links in forums for SEO purposes won't help you rank better in Google. In response the the Reddit thread question "Is Forum Posting Still Work As Link Building Method in SEO?" John Mueller said "No."
- Google: Your Job As An SEO Is Not To Confuse Search Engines
As you know, John Mueller of Google has consistently preached out important consistency is when it comes to your web site for SEO purposes. He has said this numerous times. The purpose is for you not to confuse search engines and tell search engines clearly and consistency about your site content, architecture, URLs and all those yummy SEO signals.
- Google Business Listing With Google Phone Number Alias
Google is testing, I think again, showing a Google phone number, instead of the actual business's real phone number, in the business local listing in Google Search. In this example, Google is showing both numbers actually but lists the Google number first.
- Google Local Pack Without A Map - Bug Or Test?
Have you ever seen Google show a set of local pack results in the web search results but without displaying a map with it? Likely not. Well, Justin Moseback noticed it and shared some screenshots of this on Twitter.
- Google Cofounder, Sergey Brin Learning Robotic Surgery
Here is a photo from 2016 of the co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, learning robotic surgery. Santiago Horgan posted this photo, he is an MD who is an expert in esophageal disease, weight-loss surger
