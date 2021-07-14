Microsoft Advertising Video Extensions Ads For Bing Search

Microsoft announced new video extensions available in Microsoft Advertising as a new ad extension feature that can be displayed in the Bing Search result ads. Microsoft said Video Extensions available now for all advertisers globally.

Microsoft Advertising video extensions give advertisers the ability to combine video with other ad extensions. Microsoft said "this is a great way to provide enriching content to those searching for your offerings."

Here is what they look like:

Advertisers can set up an action link on the video overlay which will take users to your website or a specific page of choice where conversions occur. Here is what happens:

Here is what Microsoft asks when you set up your Video Extensions (click to enlarge):

