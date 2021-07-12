Google: Positive Effects Of Page Experience Update After You Get Out Of Poor Area Of CWV

Google's John Mueller said that "you'll start to see positive effects once you get out of the "poor" area in core web vitals." This means that you may see a positive impact around the Google page experience update once your pages are out of the red area. Scoring 100 is not necessary.

John added on Twitter "It's not a magic bullet, we use lots of factors for ranking, and relevance is still very important." Again, he is saying that this is a light weight factor, even a tiebreaker - so you probably won't see much from it. But it does kick in after you are out of the poor area.

This is what the Search Console core web vitals chart looks like, you don't want red:

Here are those tweets:

You'll start to see positive effects once you get out of the "poor" area in core web vitals. It's not a magic bullet, we use lots of factors for ranking, and relevance is still very important. There's more about these at https://t.co/7cNmVFo2Xo and in lots of docs linked there. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 11, 2021

As a reminder, the page experience update began rolling out on June 15th as a gradual rollout through the end of August.

