Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Pinging Google Sitemaps, Bing Index Coverage, AI, Search, Local & PPC

This week in search, we had yet another week of heated Google search ranking volatility without a confirmed Google search ranking update. Google said it would drop the Ping endpoints for Google Sitemaps later this year. Some are seeing the new index coverage report in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google said word count is not an SEO thing. Google said a new website's home pages should be indexed. The dedicated Perspectives search feature may be rolling out. Google is testing larger product images in the search results and is testing larger images in the Google Ads. Google is testing showing product pricing graphs over three months. Bing added AI to its shopping results with price matches, buying guides and review summaries. Bing added emoji reactions to its knowledge panel search results. Bing Chat added predictive financial advice. Microsoft wants Bing Chat on Apple CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto. In September, Google will shut down the Buy on Google program in the US. Google local panels have a new “by owners” tab. Google Ads bug caused issues this week with seeing recent data. Google Ads brand restrictions for broad match in Search campaigns and brand exclusions in Performance Max campaigns are rolling out. Google Ads may disapprove ads for using third-party click tracking services. Google Ads Liaison gave an explainer on value-based bidding. Microsoft Advertising is updating its policies on July 1st. Google Analytics 4 support for AMP pages goes lives days before the Universal Analytics shutdown And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

I announced the winner of the BlueSky contest, it was Olga Zarr @SEOSLY.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!