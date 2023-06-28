Bing Chat Can Predict Future Stock Prices

Bing Chat is now rolling out a feature to infer the market's probability of future stock prices. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft Bing said this feature is starting to roll out and "this is not done by any free consumer tool yet, I think," he added.

Mikhail said this on Twitter, "A new feature we're starting to flight: inferring the market's probability of future stock prices from option prices. This is not done by any free consumer tool yet, I think. Note how earnings calls increase uncertainty."

He shared this screenshot showing that on the right side of the stock chart is the predicted section, where Bing Chat tells you if it thinks the stock will go up or down:

So now we are replacing stock brokers and stock traders? I doubt it but hey, who will give this a try?

Again, keep in mind, this is not fully rolled out yet, so you probably won't see it yet.

Forum discussion at Twitter.