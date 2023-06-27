Google Ads Bug With Displaying Recent Data

Jun 27, 2023 • 7:58 am | comments (3) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
As of 7:13 am ET this morning, Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads where advertisers "may not have access to the most recent data," Google said.

Google posted the issue just now, saying," We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

So you should be able to access Google Ads but if you want to see if an ad is performing well in the past few hours or so, that data might not be available or might be wrong.

Google did not post an estimate time for when the issue will be resolved but I will make sure to update this post as I learn more.

Here are some complaints I found on this issue on Twitter:

Google is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, replied:

Update: At 11:41 am ET, over four hours later, the issue was resolved. Google wrote, "The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but may not have access to the most recent data."

