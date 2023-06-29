Bing Search Answer Panel Adds Interactive Reaction Emojis

Bing Search lets searchers interact with some of the right bar answer panels using emojis. If you search for [barack obama] and look at the side bar, you will see the option to react to some of the answers given using emojis.

Bing is testing showing five emojis and two emojis from what I can tell.

This was spotted Shameem Adhikarath and he posted it on Twitter - I am not sure how "new" it is but I figured I'd cover it either way. Here is a screenshot, I added the arrows to show you where to look for the emojis (click to enlarge):

Here are more screenshots:

UPDATE:@Bing has made a change to reaction options! Previously, there were five emojis to express, but now Bing has streamlined it to two: like and dislike. (Check before and after screenshot)



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/hgCgEseUjb — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 21, 2023

I am not sure if I like this or not...

