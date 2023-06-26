Microsoft Wants Bing On CarPlay & Android Auto But Does Apple Or Google?

It seems Microsoft would love to have the Bing app on Apple CarPlay and Google's Android Auto. Technically, it does not seem to be an issue with Microsoft Bing making the app work on CarPlay or Android Auto. It might be an issue with Google and Apple approving the app to work in cars.

Mikhail Parakhin, who leads up the Bing team at Microsoft, was asked about bringing Bing to CarPlay and Android Auto. The question was, "I would like to ask you if you have plans to integrate Bing into Android Auto or Apple Carplay? It would be great to get advice on various issues (including cars) in the Bing chat right in the car. I'm interested, because Skype which has Bing AI can used in cars."

Mikhail Parakhin responded on Twitter, "Yes, not everything depends on us here, but would be really cool."

Here are those tweets:

Yes, not everything depends on us here, but would be really cool. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 21, 2023

I will say, we applied for a bunch of our apps to be available on CarPlay and it is super hard to get approval. I suspect this is because Apple is very cautious about what apps should run while driving a vehicle and maybe Apple doesn't want you talking to Bing Chat about life while you are on the go?

Oh, the image above is not real, I mocked it up, if you want the higher resolution version, here it is. Feel free to link to the source.

