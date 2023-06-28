Google Ads May Disapprove Ads For Using Third-Party Click Tracking

Google has posted an update that says it may disapprove some ads for using third-party click-tracking services that are not on their approved list. Google said this currently only applies if you start using these click-tracking services after the week of August 28th.

Google said, "Starting the week of August 28th, advertiser accounts using click trackers for the first time will only be allowed to use certified click trackers in the Tracking Template feature or their ads may be disapproved."

But if you are using a not officially approved click tracker already, for now it is fine. "For the time being, advertisers who have been using click trackers prior to August 28th can continue to use the Tracking Template feature without restrictions," Google wrote.

Here is the list of approved click-tracking services. If yours is not on the list, Google said that click tracker service providers may apply for certification for their click trackers. Here are the guidelines to comply and be approved as a click tracker by Google.

