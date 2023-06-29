Google Search Product Pricing Graph Over 3-Months

Google is testing showing the price fluctuations of a product in a graph over a three-month period in the search results. We saw product pricing sliders but this is on a graph to show pricing changes over that time period.

This was spotted by Punit and he posted this screenshot on Twitter:

I cannot replicate this, I just see the typically priced at information (and yes the "save your favorite brands to get more relevant results" is there too).

This can give you insight if it is a good time to buy the product or not.

I do like the graph there over the pricing slider or typical price details.

Note, Google had this also in December 2022.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

