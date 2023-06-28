Bing Webmaster Tools Testing Sitemap Index Coverage Report In The Wild

A few months ago, Fabrice Canel from Microsoft Bing, told us and even showed us an example, of a new Sitemap Index Coverage Report within Bing Webmaster Tools. It seems some are now seeing this report live for some of their verified profiles within Bing Webmaster Tools.

I don't see it yet, but Vijay Chauhan said he sees it and posted this screenshot on Twitter:

The report shows you the number of pages that are indexed, the number of pages not indexed. It plots both metrics on a graph over time. Plus it shows why some pages are no indexed, such as "content quality" errors or notices that the content has not yet been crawled.

Again, I do not see this report for any of the verified profiles I have access to in Bing Webmaster Tools. And I and Vijay Chauhan also do not see the new Bing Chat reporting that is expected to come soon as well. But Vijay does see this sitemap index coverage report.

