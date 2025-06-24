Google Business Profiles Tests Social Profiles Above Google Posts

Google is testing moving the social profile links above the Google Posts section in the Google Business Profiles / local listings within Google Search. This seems to be being tested right now.

This was spotted by Google Business Profile Product Expert, Syed M. Amir Hassan who shared screenshots of this on X. He also said, "I have noticed on several Google Business Profile clients that social media links now appear above regular post (formerly updates) in the Knowledge Panel."

Here are two of his screenshots:

Google Posts Below Social Posts Google

Compare that to what I see:

Google Posts Social Media Links Under

The Google Posts should be on top of the Social Profile button links.

Forum discussion at X.

 

