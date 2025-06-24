Google is testing moving the social profile links above the Google Posts section in the Google Business Profiles / local listings within Google Search. This seems to be being tested right now.

This was spotted by Google Business Profile Product Expert, Syed M. Amir Hassan who shared screenshots of this on X. He also said, "I have noticed on several Google Business Profile clients that social media links now appear above regular post (formerly updates) in the Knowledge Panel."

Here are two of his screenshots:

Compare that to what I see:

The Google Posts should be on top of the Social Profile button links.

Looks like a limited test — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) June 23, 2025

Forum discussion at X.