After over a year of being in beta, Google has announced the launch of Offerwall. "Offerwall messages allow your site visitors to choose alternative ways to support your site and gain access to your content, such as viewing a rewarded ad or paying a fee," Google wrote.

Google launched Offerwall yesterday saying it is a "flexible tool that helps publishers earn revenue while giving their audience choices."

Offerwall comes in four formats right now:

(1) Rewarded ad: Offer site visitors the chance to watch a short ad and earn access to your content. This choice is turned on by default.

Rewarded Ad

(2) Interest capture: Allow site visitors access to your content when they select relevant categories from a dynamically generated list of interests based on your site performance.

Interest Survey

(3) Supertab.co (third-party): Allow site visitors to pay a fee to access your site content for a set period of time.

Supertab

(4) Custom choice: Implement your own monetization solution as an additional user choice on Offerwall messages. For example, you can let site visitors sign in and purchase your existing site subscription.

Custom Choice W Subscription

Google says Offerwall:

  • Boost your revenue from your most engaged users.
  • Efficiently monetize users who frequently visit your site, opening up additional revenue streams.

Forum discussion at X.

 

