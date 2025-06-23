Google Merchant Center Product Status Changes History Report Returning

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Warehouse

Google appears to be reintroducing the "product status change" report within Google Merchant Center. This displays the historical changes of your product statuses and is a feature that was greatly missed.

This was spotted by Yoann Ferrand who posted about it on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) who wrote, "The Merchant Center appears to have its historic "product status change" back as a default Products view. It was sadly moved back a couple of clicks away once the Merchant Center Next was released. This is a good development."

Here is the screenshot from Yoann showing this report:

Gmc Product Status History

Emmanuel Flossie commented on the post adding:

I haven't seen it yet on the product sections > all products. It's actually really nice to see this coming back on this page. Since they moved it 3 clicks down, I actually never bothered to look at the graph. But if it was in front of me on the product page, I would look at it more with interest.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Compact Segment Dropdown Menu

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Product Status Changes History Report Returning

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Updated Image Carousel With More Images

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search News

The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Jill Whalen - Content SEO Hero & Legend

Jun 22, 2025 - 1:20 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2025

Jun 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, AI Mode in Search Console, Audio Overviews and ChatGPT Search Quality

Jun 20, 2025 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Bing Search Tests Updated Image Carousel With More Images
Next Story: Google Ads Tests Compact Segment Dropdown Menu

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.