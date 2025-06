Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google appears to be reintroducing the "product status change" report within Google Merchant Center. This displays the historical changes of your product statuses and is a feature that was greatly missed.

This was spotted by Yoann Ferrand who posted about it on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) who wrote, "The Merchant Center appears to have its historic "product status change" back as a default Products view. It was sadly moved back a couple of clicks away once the Merchant Center Next was released. This is a good development."

Here is the screenshot from Yoann showing this report:

Emmanuel Flossie commented on the post adding:

I haven't seen it yet on the product sections > all products. It's actually really nice to see this coming back on this page. Since they moved it 3 clicks down, I actually never bothered to look at the graph. But if it was in front of me on the product page, I would look at it more with interest.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.