Google appears to be reintroducing the "product status change" report within Google Merchant Center. This displays the historical changes of your product statuses and is a feature that was greatly missed.

This was spotted by Yoann Ferrand who posted about it on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) who wrote, "The Merchant Center appears to have its historic "product status change" back as a default Products view. It was sadly moved back a couple of clicks away once the Merchant Center Next was released. This is a good development."

Here is the screenshot from Yoann showing this report:

Emmanuel Flossie commented on the post adding:

I haven't seen it yet on the product sections > all products. It's actually really nice to see this coming back on this page. Since they moved it 3 clicks down, I actually never bothered to look at the graph. But if it was in front of me on the product page, I would look at it more with interest.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.