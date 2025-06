Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller several years after posting a video named "Will removing “.html” from my URLs help my site?" still says URL extensions do not matter for SEO. He said it doesn't matter if you go with a .htm or a .html or go with no extension at all.

This came up recently in a Reddit thread where the question posted was:

Does It Help or Hurt? If Specific Content Pages End in .htm / .html

John Mueller replied:

Doesn't matter. Also, no extension is fine. (The whole thing is historical, very few people host with static files nowadays.)

I do like the respond to his comment, questioning his years doing SEO:

John did reply nicely to this saying, "It's always good to double-check what you run into online!"

The thing is, this is a question John made a standalone video on just over seven years ago - we covered it then but here is the video:

So there you have it - this advice has not changed in several years.

Forum discussion at Reddit.