Google's John Mueller several years after posting a video named "Will removing “.html” from my URLs help my site?" still says URL extensions do not matter for SEO. He said it doesn't matter if you go with a .htm or a .html or go with no extension at all.

This came up recently in a Reddit thread where the question posted was:

Does It Help or Hurt? If Specific Content Pages End in .htm / .html

John Mueller replied:

Doesn't matter. Also, no extension is fine. (The whole thing is historical, very few people host with static files nowadays.)

I do like the respond to his comment, questioning his years doing SEO:

John did reply nicely to this saying, "It's always good to double-check what you run into online!"

The thing is, this is a question John made a standalone video on just over seven years ago - we covered it then but here is the video:

So there you have it - this advice has not changed in several years.

Forum discussion at Reddit.