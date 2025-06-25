Google will be ending the ability for hotels to manage their hotel rates by themselves, instead they will need to partner with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner to manage those rates on Google Search.

This goes into effect on July 30, 2025, Google said in an email sent to hotel managers.

The email says:

Starting 30 July you'll need a new partner to display your rates. Self-service hotel rates are ending soon. To ensure that your rates remain visible to potential customers after 30 July 2025, you'll need to work with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner.

I spotted this first via Christian Kunz on X and then Lluc B. Penycate shared the english version on X with me:

The partner list can be found over here or here.

"Here is a full list of partners already integrated with Google." => https://t.co/wnGVDY0MOD

"With free booking links in your profile, you can show real-time rates and availability and send customers to your booking site. All at no cost from Google." — Richard Hearne (@RedCardinal) June 24, 2025

So this may be a big change for some hotels who don't already go through a third party service to manage their rates.

Forum discussion at X.