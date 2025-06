Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google will be ending the ability for hotels to manage their hotel rates by themselves, instead they will need to partner with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner to manage those rates on Google Search.

This goes into effect on July 30, 2025, Google said in an email sent to hotel managers.

The email says:

Starting 30 July you'll need a new partner to display your rates. Self-service hotel rates are ending soon. To ensure that your rates remain visible to potential customers after 30 July 2025, you'll need to work with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner.

I spotted this first via Christian Kunz on X and then Lluc B. Penycate shared the english version on X with me:

The partner list can be found over here or here.

"Here is a full list of partners already integrated with Google." => https://t.co/wnGVDY0MOD

"With free booking links in your profile, you can show real-time rates and availability and send customers to your booking site. All at no cost from Google." — Richard Hearne (@RedCardinal) June 24, 2025

So this may be a big change for some hotels who don't already go through a third party service to manage their rates.

