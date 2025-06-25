Google To End Self-Service Hotel Rates July 30

Google Hotel Lobby

Google will be ending the ability for hotels to manage their hotel rates by themselves, instead they will need to partner with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner to manage those rates on Google Search.

This goes into effect on July 30, 2025, Google said in an email sent to hotel managers.

The email says:

Starting 30 July you'll need a new partner to display your rates.

Self-service hotel rates are ending soon. To ensure that your rates remain visible to potential customers after 30 July 2025, you'll need to work with a central reservation system, Internet booking engine or other partner.

I spotted this first via Christian Kunz on X and then Lluc B. Penycate shared the english version on X with me:

Google Self Service Hotel Rates Email

The partner list can be found over here or here.

So this may be a big change for some hotels who don't already go through a third party service to manage their rates.

Forum discussion at X.

 

