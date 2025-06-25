Microsoft is testing placing a floating Copilot search box within the Bing Search results page. The aim is to encourage searchers to ask follow-up questions, not in Bing Search, but in Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft is also testing a "See all links" button and more AI within Bing Search's people also ask section.

These were spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted about these on X.

The floating Copilot follow up search box on Bing:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is the full video:

Bing Search is testing a floating Copilot chat box that redirects users to the Copilot Search page.

cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/4l6PcaJfrp — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 24, 2025

Here is the "See all links" button in Copilot:

Bing Copilot Search now features a 'See all links' tab, which allows users to view all associated links and sources.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/KwZDLs8yLg — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 24, 2025

And here are AI Answers in People Also Ask:

Bing previously tested an AI-generated answer summary, but it now includes search results and PAA sections on the right side of the results page.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/BiLn8gcOzG — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 24, 2025

Plus Microsoft seems to be testing this in a buggy way?

Bing is testing two search bars on the same page—one at the top and another at the bottom. When users search from the bottom bar, it still provides results. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/2UJp9FepSY — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 25, 2025

Forum discussion at X.