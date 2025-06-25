Bing Search Tests Floating Copilot Search Box

Jun 25, 2025 - 7:16 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Copilot

Microsoft is testing placing a floating Copilot search box within the Bing Search results page. The aim is to encourage searchers to ask follow-up questions, not in Bing Search, but in Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft is also testing a "See all links" button and more AI within Bing Search's people also ask section.

These were spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted about these on X.

The floating Copilot follow up search box on Bing:

Bing Search Copilot Follow Up Floating Bar

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing Search Copilot Follow Up Floating Bar

Here is the full video:

Here is the "See all links" button in Copilot:

And here are AI Answers in People Also Ask:

Plus Microsoft seems to be testing this in a buggy way?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google To End Self-Service Hotel Rates July 30

Jun 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Floating Copilot Search Box

Jun 25, 2025 - 7:16 am
Google

New Google Search Directions User Interface

Jun 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2025

Jun 24, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Still Says URL Extensions Still Don't Matter

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

New Google Search Emoji Answer Feature

Jun 24, 2025 - 7:45 am
Previous Story: New Google Search Directions User Interface
Next Story: Google To End Self-Service Hotel Rates July 30

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.