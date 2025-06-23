Google Ads Tests Compact Segment Dropdown Menu

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Worker Agency Desk

Google Ads is testing a new version of the segment dropdown menu within the advertiser console. The new version is a more compact version that displays more options on your screen simultaneously.

This new test was spotted by Saquib Syed who posted these screenshots on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Compate Nav Ui

Saquib Syed explained:

"The old UI was wider and offered more visual breathing room. While the new UI is noticeably more compact, taking up less space and looking more minimal," he wrote.

I wonder if this can also be a dynamic thing based on browser window size?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Touts Its Index Freshness As A Win For Google AI

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Compact Segment Dropdown Menu

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Product Status Changes History Report Returning

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests Updated Image Carousel With More Images

Jun 23, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search News

The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Jill Whalen - Content SEO Hero & Legend

Jun 22, 2025 - 1:20 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2025

Jun 20, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Product Status Changes History Report Returning
Next Story: Google Touts Its Index Freshness As A Win For Google AI

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.