Google Ads is testing a new version of the segment dropdown menu within the advertiser console. The new version is a more compact version that displays more options on your screen simultaneously.

This new test was spotted by Saquib Syed who posted these screenshots on LinkedIn:

Saquib Syed explained:

"The old UI was wider and offered more visual breathing room. While the new UI is noticeably more compact, taking up less space and looking more minimal," he wrote.

I wonder if this can also be a dynamic thing based on browser window size?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.