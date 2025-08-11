Daily Search Forum Recap: August 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Another weekend, another huge spike in Google search ranking volatility. Google may be using an undocumented generic Google crawler user agent. Google Ads is testing horizontal lines above the sponsored results. Gary Illyes was interviewed on AI Search, content, and SEO. Google is testing a Deep Dive AI button in the knowledge panels.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Shakes Up
    This weekend I am seeing a spike in chatter within the SEO community on the topic of, you guessed it, Google search ranking volatility. Truth is, it really has not calmed down and the heated Google search results have been ongoing for about 6 weeks now but this weekend, I saw a spike in the SEO chatter.
  • Google May Be Using Generic & Undocumented Google Crawler
    There are numerous reports that Google may be using a more generic and undocumented Googlebot, Google crawler. The crawler user agent is just named "Google," and it is not listed in any of the documented crawlers that Google has provided.
  • Google Ads Tests Horizontal Line Above Sponsored Results
    Google is testing a horizontal line about the search ads, the sponsored results, within the Google search results. We've seen Google show a blue side color on these ads, we've seen animated horizontal lines and lines separating the sitelinks in ads as well.
  • Google's Gary Illyes Interviewed On AI Search, Content & SEO
    Kenichi Suzuki and Rio Ichikawa from Farber Company in Japan sat down with Gary Illyes of Google to interview him on AI Search, AI content, SEO and other topics. It is a good interview, it is in English, so I wanted to share it here.
  • Google Search Testing Deep Dive Button
    Google seems to be testing a new "Deep Dive" button in the search results. This button is on some of the knowledge panels, specifically, this one is for a movie panel. When clicked, it gives you some bullet points on the highlights of the movie.
  • Google London Airplane Office
    We've seen Google airplane rooms before in Germany but here is the Google London office with an airplane room. This one has the overhead spaces as well and fake airplane windows.

