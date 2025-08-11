Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Not Working Again

Aug 11, 2025 - 10:55 am 8 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics Broken

Google Analytics seems not to be functioning properly again. The real-time reporting feature is underreporting numbers for many sites. Google had a similar issue last month and a couple of months prior to that.

The issue started about an hour ago, around 9:45am ET and it still is ongoing, from what I can see.

Here are some of the complaints on this site and on social:

Some charts from some users on this site:

Ddb5df3a9a2959aa36690f59408ce89f728581f4d62961f4351962f2f855270b

B63cfbd71416fd4edd605d46a630ff8885cc878986c1550c05fcaf79da5b6758

Forum discussion and threads above.

 

