Google Analytics seems not to be functioning properly again. The real-time reporting feature is underreporting numbers for many sites. Google had a similar issue last month and a couple of months prior to that.

The issue started about an hour ago, around 9:45am ET and it still is ongoing, from what I can see.

Here are some of the complaints on this site and on social:

Hi Barry, Google Analytics might be having a bug at the moment, have you seen anything? — Nicolas Muller (@nmuller99) August 11, 2025

I think I have an issue too — Alexandre Filluzeau (@afilluzeau) August 11, 2025

Same here — CNX Software (@cnxsoft) August 11, 2025

Looks like real time analytics also messed up right now — Kurt Leitinger (@KurtLeitinger) August 11, 2025

Some charts from some users on this site:

Forum discussion and threads above.