Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done Rolling, Page Experience Update Begins Rolling Out & Search Console Insights Is Live

It was an insanely busy week this week, and we also ran SMX Advanced during all the chaos. We had Google tell that the June 2021 core update finished rolling out on June 12th, Google didn’t tell us this until two days after it finished rolling out. But that makes sense since we saw a ton of tremors in Google Search on June 11 and June 12. Google then said that the Page Experience Update has begun to rollout on June 15th and will rollout through the end of August. Google posted a video on how this impacts top stories and said you shouldn’t see any sudden changes to your rankings from this update. Google added partial field data to the PageSpeed Insights tool. Google is testing show an articles carousel for journalist knowledge panels. Google launched the Google Search Console Insights reports to all. Google said quality is an example of a site level signal. Google said it can take longer to remove people also ask results, compared to normal search results. Gary Illyes from Google spoke about how information retrieval works at Google. Gary Illyes also said there isn’t all that much trick in search. And finally, John Mueller feels that Search is underrepresented at Google I/O and I think it goes beyond that. I then shared how I think slow algorithmic rollouts work. Google told me that site commands with queries can be impacted by core updates. Google Search has a new browse more ideas search feature and Google is testing refinement bubbles in people also ask. Google also seems to have reduced the FAQ rich results to a maximum of two per snippet. Google My Business added driving directions and website visits to the performance report. Google also now lets you manage your Google Posts, delivery options, and service attributes of your business directly in Google Search. Google is testing a new delivery icon in the local pack. Google Maps is showing average rating pins in the map views for some search. And we re-launched the SEO periodic table of success factors for 2021 at Search Engine Land And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

