Google: No Sudden Ranking Drop When The Page Experience Update Goes Live

Google's John Mueller was asked again if "there be a sudden drop in rankings of websites that have poor Core Web Vitals score?" John said no, there won't be a sudden drop in rankings for these sites. He said "no, we're rolling this out slowly over the course of about 2 months."

He said this on Twitter:

No, we're rolling this out slowly over the course of about 2 months. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 14, 2021

As you know, the page experience update is going to start rolling out any day now but we know the rollout will be slow and won't be abrupt. We also know this will be a low weight tie breaker signal and thus likely won't have a huge impact on rankings.

I already see people confusing this past June 2021 core update ranking changes with the page experience update (which has not officially launched yet). Don't.

Forum discussion at Twitter.