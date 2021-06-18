Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google scaling back the number of FAQ rich results it shows in snippets to a maximum of two results. Why do Google and media not pay more attention to Google Search? Google My Business adds more management features to Google Search. And Gary Illyes goes deep into information retrieval at Google. Have a great and safe weekend!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done Rolling, Page Experience Update Begins Rolling Out & Search Console Insights Is Live
It was an insanely busy week this week, and we also ran SMX Advanced during all the chaos. We had Google tell that the June 2021 core update finished rolling out on June 12th...
- Google Search Displaying Two Results FAQ Rich Results For Most Snippets
Looks like Google made a change to how many FAQ rich results can show in the Google Search results per search result snippet. Previously, Google would show many FAQ results below a snippet, now Google has reduced it to a maximum of two. I am not sure if this is a bug or a feature, but I cannot bring up more than two in any of my tests.
- You Can Now Manage Your Google My Business Posts, Services & Delivery In Search
Google announced you can now manage your Google My Business profile Google Posts, your service listings, your delivery options and more directly in Google Search - like you can with other aspects of your Google My Business profile.
- Google Knowledge Panel People Also Search For Scrollable Widget
There is a heck of a lot going on here with this Google knowledge panel. If you search for [amish] on mobile and see the "people also search for" section and then click on the "more" link, you are taken to this scrollable carousel unit with more options people also search for options.
- Gary Illyes Talks On Information Retrieval At Google Search
Gary Illyes of Google spent a nice amount of time talking in the last Search Off The Record podcast about information retrieval. If you have not read anything in-depth about this topic, I highly recommend you listen to what Gary said.
- Is Google Search Unrepresented By Google & The Media?
It has bothered me for the past several years now that it seems both Google and the mainstream media treat Google's main revenue driver, main product and service in such an underrepresented manner. I see media and Google talk about almost everything Google, outside of core search topics.
- Swimming Machine Pool At The Google Office
Here is a photo from 2016 from one of the Google offices in California of a small pool designed to let Googlers swim in place. It is a swim machine pool. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- All good things must come to an end Today is my last day at @Wix I can't express my thanks to the team- It was an HONOR working w. you What you did to improve the product for SEO is amazing! I look forward to continuing t, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Installing an analytics service wouldn't change your Google rankings (unless you completely broke the website while installing it, which seems unlikely). If you're seeing big changes in rank, John Mueller on Twitter
- Top 16 (Product Name) SERP Feature: Has anyone seen this 'Top 16' carousel in Google SERP? For me, it's the first time. G is showing 16 different articles in a carousel on a product-related search with a headin, Praveen Sharma on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google expands GMB profile editing capabilities in Search and Maps
- New research shows Google serves almost half of all ad traffic on fake news sites
- The 2021 SEO Periodic Table is here to help you achieve more visibility; Thursday’s daily brief
- Facebook testing virtual reality ads in Oculus VR
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How Marketers Can Get the Most Out of Google Analytics 4, CMSWire
- Understanding The New Google Analytics 4 and Its Event Parameters, Uplers
Industry & Business
- Exclusive: Google's Health Division Is Moving Some Employees to Fitbit, Business Insider
- Our racial equity commitments, one year later, Google Blog
- The new WWW: Helping accelerate the retail recovery, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 12 Tactics for Law Firm Content Marketing Success, Search Engine Journal
- Complete Guide to Law Firm Content Marketing - 2021, National Law Review
- The inside story of HubSpot’s content marketing strategy, Your Story
Local & Maps
- Google's Online Food Ordering Is Magical, and the Future of Local Search, Near Media
- Improve your app mileage with Android for Cars App library, Android Developers Blog
- Lincoln will use native Android Auto starting in 2023, 9to5Google
- The relatives frozen in time on Google Street View, BBC News
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant 'Live Space' upgrades 'At a Glance', 9to5Google
- Google backs Linux project to make Android, Chrome OS harder to hack, CNET
- Google Assistant app hits 500 million Play Store downloads, 9to5Google
- Google may be working on an Android version of Apple's "Find My" network, XDA Developers
SEO
- The Google Core Update Impact on SERPs, SEM Rush
Other Search
