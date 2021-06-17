2021 SEO Periodic Table Now Available

10 years ago, the folks at Search Engine Land (that includes me) released the first edition of the SEO Periodic Table. Since then, we've updated the table a few times as SEO has changed over the years. We did it again for the 10th anniversary of the table - and I honestly think this version is the best one yet.

Like every version, a ton of effort and time goes into rethinking the elements, making sure the names, descriptions and content is clear and useful. But more so, we remove items that may not be relevant anymore and add new elements that are now important. A lot of people at Search Engine Land worked on this, from editorial, design, production and management and I think we did it right. Of course, like any of these, there can be a debate on why are some elements left off and why are some elements missing. Or why are some rated this and not rated that. But that it the fun of SEO, isn't it?

As Carolyn Lyden said new things were added like "new Niches section that dives deep into the individual characteristics of SEO in three industries: Local SEO, News/Publishing, and Ecommerce."

There was even that time where Gary Illyes from Google used it as a teaching aid (hopefully in a good way).

In any event, it is free to download, just go here and click on the download button and fill out the form. The screenshot above is a super low resolution version of the overall table, but the PDF download has it all in high resolution with details on each and every element broken down.

Would love to hear your thoughts.

