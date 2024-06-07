Google had some more intense search ranking volatility this week, both on June 1st and also around June 5th. Google said white-labeled coupon sites would be penalized by its site reputation abuse policy. Google warns that it won’t index sites that absolutely won’t load on mobile devices, but it will index sites that are not mobile-friendly. Google AI Overviews now only show for 15% of queries, down from 84%. SEOs are SEOing into AI Overviews. Google fixed the issue with site names not appearing for some internal pages, Google fixed the Search Console links report. Google said it does not take direct action on spam reports. Google Search is testing a new shopping filter bar at the top. Google Merchant Center is testing new analytics. Google Business Profiles tests SMS and WhatsApp messaging. Google Business Profiles has a bug that hides questions and answers. Google will replace the old ads design with the new one starting on August 30. Google Ads API version 17 is out. Microsoft Advertising will import Google Ads conversion data automatically. Microsoft Advertising to move smart shopping campaigns to Performance Max. I also posted the monthly Google webmaster report - check it out. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

